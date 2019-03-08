Former officer accused of misusing badge, databases to get dates

Photo: ABC News

BRADENTON, Fla. - Reports say a former police officer is being investigated by the FBI after allegedly misusing his badge as well as police databases for years in an effort to get dates with women.

The Bradenton Police Department in Florida said an extensive internal investigation revealed that former Sgt. Leonel Marines used his police status to target at least 150 women for dates or to have sex with them on while duty, according to ABC News.

Officials launched an investigation in June after a woman filed a complaint against the officer accusing him of following her without reason. Authorities said Marines had a "chance brief encounter" with the woman in a parking lot and later showed up at her parents' home asking to speak with her.

ABC reports that the woman's parents wouldn't let Marines in and asked for his name and who his supervisor was. When he refused to give the information, they contacted the police.

"Leonel Marines was not utilizing this data for law enforcement purposes whatsoever,” said Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan. "Instead, he was using it in a variety of ways via social media, cold telephone calls, visits to their homes under the guise of being there for police business, you name it, to try and get dates with these women."

Marines resigned in October, but the department's internal investigation continued until recently.