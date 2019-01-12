65°
Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro joins 2020 campaign

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro is now in the 2020 Democratic race for president, and he could end up being the only Latino in what's expected to be a crowded field of White House contenders.
 
The 44-year-old Castro kicked off his campaign Saturday in San Antonio, his hometown. He announced his official entry in the race during an event in a Spanish-style plaza less than 200 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.
 
President Donald Trump visited Texas this past week to press his case for a border wall. He's demanding billions from Congress to build a barrier that's the sticking point in what's now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
 
Castro was San Antonio mayor for five years and was housing secretary during President Barack Obama's second term.

