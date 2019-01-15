Former NFL player furnishes new home for local single mom

BATON ROUGE - A single mother has a new roof over her head, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. But that's not all—former NFL player and Baton Rouge native Warrick Dunn teamed up with Aaron's Furniture to make the home a bit more special.

The former Tampa Bay running back partnered with the furniture store to supply Gabrielle's new home with high tech TVs, kitchen appliances, and living room decor.

"I am emotional, but I am happy," Gabrielle said.

She and her two sons used to live in a Plaquemine neighborhood, but it was a place where she didn't feel too safe.

"Mostly kids were playing in a one-way street, a lot of cars up and down the roadways," she added.

Putting in over 200 hours to provide a better home for her children, Gabrielle joined the Habitat for Humanity program. But she didn't do it alone.

"I think each time we are able to hand the keys over and walk through a home it's life changing," Warrick Dunn said.

Dunn's charity, Homes for the Holidays, made it all possible. He began the charity in memory of his mother who was killed in the line of duty while serving as a police officer. He says giving back goes a long way.

"In the community you go into, you give back you be a part of it," Dunn added. "So this is home will always be home and this is where it all started for me. I always want to come back home and help families that are trying to help themselves."

Gabrielle also received an extra $5,000 toward her mortgage payment.