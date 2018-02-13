Former mayor, alderman quits over police time sheet dispute

PORT VINCENT, La. (AP) - A longtime alderman of a Louisiana parish and a former mayor has resigned over a dispute about how the town's police officers record their time.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports David Carter resigned last week, prompting Port Vincent to hold a special election to fill his role. Carter says he's concerned the town's two officers don't physically punch time sheets to start and end shifts. He says officers should use a fingerprint system to register time to avoid false entries. Carter was mayor when a clerk was accused of embezzling $16,000. He says he has been getting complaints from citizens not seeing police officers on patrol.

But Mayor Johnnie "JJ" Page and Police Chief Matthew Allen defended current policies.