67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former mayor, alderman quits over police time sheet dispute

13 hours 11 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, February 13 2018 Feb 13, 2018 February 13, 2018 7:23 AM February 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PORT VINCENT, La. (AP) - A longtime alderman of a Louisiana parish and a former mayor has resigned over a dispute about how the town's police officers record their time.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports David Carter resigned last week, prompting Port Vincent to hold a special election to fill his role. Carter says he's concerned the town's two officers don't physically punch time sheets to start and end shifts. He says officers should use a fingerprint system to register time to avoid false entries. Carter was mayor when a clerk was accused of embezzling $16,000. He says he has been getting complaints from citizens not seeing police officers on patrol.

But Mayor Johnnie "JJ" Page and Police Chief Matthew Allen defended current policies.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days