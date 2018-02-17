72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Mandeville Police Chief Tom Buell dies

4 hours 4 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, February 17 2018 Feb 17, 2018 February 17, 2018 5:01 PM February 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) - Funeral services are scheduled next week for former Mandeville Police Chief Tom Buell.

Buell, who saw the department grow from 12 to 54 employees during almost 30 years as chief, died Monday of cancer. He was 67.

The New Orleans Advocate reports services are scheduled Feb. 24 at Church of the King in Mandeville.

Buell remained active in civic affairs following his 2009 retirement, serving on the board of St. Tammany Parish Communications District No. 1, including 10 years as its chairman. He also served for a decade on the St. Tammany Parish Flood Mitigation Board and most recently was chairman of the St. Tammany Emergency Planning Committee.

Parish President Pat Brister says Buell was committed to making St. Tammany a better place to live and he will be missed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days