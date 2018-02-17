Former Mandeville Police Chief Tom Buell dies

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) - Funeral services are scheduled next week for former Mandeville Police Chief Tom Buell.

Buell, who saw the department grow from 12 to 54 employees during almost 30 years as chief, died Monday of cancer. He was 67.

The New Orleans Advocate reports services are scheduled Feb. 24 at Church of the King in Mandeville.

Buell remained active in civic affairs following his 2009 retirement, serving on the board of St. Tammany Parish Communications District No. 1, including 10 years as its chairman. He also served for a decade on the St. Tammany Parish Flood Mitigation Board and most recently was chairman of the St. Tammany Emergency Planning Committee.

Parish President Pat Brister says Buell was committed to making St. Tammany a better place to live and he will be missed.