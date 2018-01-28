Former major at Louisiana prison convicted in inmate beating

BATON ROUGE- A former major at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola has been found guilty of conspiring to cover up the beating of a handcuffed and shackled inmate.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Saturday, said federal jurors also convicted 41-year-old Daniel Davis, of Loranger, for writing a false report, falsifying official records and lying under oath about what happened.

Jurors on Friday acquitted Davis on one charge of violating the rights of the inmate by beating him and failed to reach a unanimous verdict on a second charge related to the January 2014 beating.

The jury heard evidence that Davis and three other officers used excessive force. The others - James Savoy, John Sanders and Scotty Kennedy - have all pleaded guilty in the case.