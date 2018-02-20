Former LSUS student arrested for threatening school workers

Photo: The Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana State University-Shreveport official says a former student has been arrested for threatening school employees.

The Shreveport Times reports the threats were made in a series of YouTube videos, starting Thursday. A security alert was sent out Friday in response and was canceled Sunday.

LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark said at a Monday forum about the event that none of the threats mentioned a gun, but they targeted LSU's president and two science faculty members.

Clark says the unidentified student, who goes by the name "Druid Frocket" on YouTube, had been jailed for 15 months prior to the release of the videos; it's unclear what she was charged with.

LSUS, the FBI, state police and local law enforcement worked to find the student who was arrested Sunday in Seattle.