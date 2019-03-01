Former LSU WR Drake Davis pleads guilty to domestic battery charges

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis pleaded guilty to multiple charges tied to allegations that he repeatedly beat his ex-girlfriend.

Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of battery of a dating partner and one count of violating a protective order.

The state has also dropped child porn charges that were brought against Davis during the original investigation. Police said the inappropriate videos depicting two juveniles were found in Davis' text messages as they were looking into the allegations of abuse.

Davis was in and out of jail late last year after he was accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend on several occasions. He was first arrested in August after he allegedly punched the victim so hard that she suffered broken ribs.

Last month, a judge ordered that Davis remain jailed without bond after he violated the conditions of his release by trying to set up a clandestine meeting with his ex.