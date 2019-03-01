Former LSU WR Drake Davis pleads guilty to domestic battery charges

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis pleaded guilty to multiple charges tied to allegations that he repeatedly beat his ex-girlfriend.

Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of battery of a dating partner and one count of violating a protective order.

Davis was sentenced to six months for each battery charge, but the judge suspended all but 48 hours of that sentence, meaning he is due to be released from jail soon. The rest of his sentence includes two years of supervised probation, fines, attending a domestic violence intervention program, 32 hours of community service and no contact with the victim. Davis must also maintain a full-time job or become a student.

Though Davis pleaded guilty to battery, the state dropped child porn charges that were brought against him during the original investigation. Police said the inappropriate videos depicting two juveniles were found in Davis' text messages as they were looking into the allegations of abuse.

Davis was in and out of jail late last year after he was accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend on several occasions. He was first arrested in August after he allegedly punched the victim so hard that he broke her ribs.

Last month, a judge ordered that Davis remain jailed without bond after he violated the conditions of his release by trying to set up a clandestine meeting with his ex.