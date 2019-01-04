Former LSU WR Drake Davis formally charged in repeated attacks involving girlfriend

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU football player Drake Davis was formally charged Thursday in multiple alleged attacks involving his girlfriend last year.

The charges are related to several instances in which Drake allegedly beat his then-girlfriend between April and September 2018. Davis was first arrested in August after he allegedly punched the victim so hard that she suffered broken ribs. Davis was later released on bond under the condition he obeyed a curfew and stayed away from the victim.

He was arrested a second time in September after he was accused of violating that court order and seeking out the victim again. He was then booked on new battery charges after he allegedly struck and strangled the woman before ripping her earring off. A witness provided police with photos of the victim's injuries sent over text message.

Davis was additionally booked on child pornography charges after investigators found lewd photos of juveniles in his text messages. Police say they stumbled across the videos while investigating the abuse allegations.

He was later released from jail but with several court-ordered stipulations including GPS monitoring, no internet access and living a minimum distance of 50 miles away from the victim.

District Attorney Hillar Moore formally charged Davis with four misdemeanors and two felonies related to the alleged attacks. He has not been formally charged in the child pornography investigation at this time.