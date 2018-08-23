85°
Former LSU Tiger turned into Houston Astros bobblehead
An LSU baseball legend and a Houston Astros player has been turned into a bobblehead.
According to the Houston Astros Twitter, the August bobblehead of the month features Alex Bregman. The novelty bobblehead depicts Bregman riding a tiger wearing purple and gold beads.
The August Bobblehead of the Month: Alex Bregman!— Houston Astros (@astros) August 23, 2018
Wristbands will be passed out at 12am tonight at the #Astros Team Store. Those with wristbands must stay in line to purchase – leaving the line or removing your wristband forfeits your right to purchase. One bobblehead per person pic.twitter.com/4ZlwDc5NZA