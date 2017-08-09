Former LSU Tiger Travin Dural trying to make Saints roster

New Orleans - Former LSU Tiger receiver Travin Dural is making progress in his bid to make the New Orleans Saints first cut. Dural was a free agent addition to the Saints training camp roster and all summer the Breaux Bridge native has been working to try and solidify a spot on the 53 man roster or practice squad.

Coming out of LSU, Dural was a long-shot to make the NFL as his slight frame and good speed had some questioning if he was durable to sustain the increased physicality of the league.

“One of the things he does is run well'" Saints head coach Sean Payton said of Dural. "He has good size for a receiver. He will be one of the guys that we get a good look at this preseason. He has done some good things.”

As with any receiver in the NFL, Dural will have to prove himself not only on offense but as a special teams commodity as well. Payton added that the upcoming preseason game against Cleveland will be a great chance to get a better feel for Dural's skill set.

"With the receivers, you hope that there’s a certain skill set that they bring. Are they good on the outside? Are they good with the inside patterns? How do they block? Do they pick it up? Can they play multiple positions, or are we leaving them at one position? I think he has really good size. I think he runs well for his size. I am sure that he’ll have to add strength. There’s a lot of work that he has to do on some of the specifics. Is there a way for him to fit into the kicking game?”

The Saints open their preseason Thursday night in Cleveland against the Browns.