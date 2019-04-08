66°
Former LSU Tiger Chloe Jackson hits game winner in National Championship

Sunday, April 07 2019
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Baylor recovered after blowing a 17-point lead and losing a star player, beating Notre Dame 82-81 for the NCAA women's basketball championship Sunday night when 2018 tournament hero Arike Ogunbowale missed a foul shot in the final seconds.
 
Chloe Jackson made a layup to put Baylor ahead with 3.9 seconds left. Notre Dame called timeout and inbounded to Ogunbowale, whose buzzer-beating jumper in the championship game lifted Notre Dame to last year's title. Ogunbowale was fouled trying for a layup, then missed the first of two free throws. She made the second, but the Irish never got the ball back.
 
The Lady Bears (37-1) won their first championship in seven years.

Jackson played for LSU from 2016-2018 averaged 15.5 points per game during her Tiger career.


 

