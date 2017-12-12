Former LSU tackle buys truckloads of bikes for young children

LOS ANGELES - LSU's former leading offensive tackle from the 2003 BCS Championsip-winning football team showed that even though he's left Louisiana, he still has a heart of gold.

On Tuesday, former Tiger and current Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth gifted more than 500 bicycles to children at his local elementary school. Whitworth showed up at Grape Street Elementary with 550 bikes loaded into the back of two 18-wheelers.

"To personally put your money where your mouth is and in what you personally believe in, it lets the kids know you're not just saying something because you're told to be there," Whitworth told the Los Angeles Times. "It's actually what you believe in, you're putting your stamp on it."

Literally two semi trucks and a third big truck piled with bikes. pic.twitter.com/bbj6HSJ9Yr — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 12, 2017

Whitworth said he was mindful to pick up the bikes at several different Wal-Marts as not to drain the enitre stock during the holidays.