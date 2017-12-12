44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU tackle buys truckloads of bikes for young children

5 hours 26 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2017 Dec 12, 2017 December 12, 2017 3:12 PM December 12, 2017 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LOS ANGELES - LSU's former leading offensive tackle from the 2003 BCS Championsip-winning football team showed that even though he's left Louisiana, he still has a heart of gold.

On Tuesday, former Tiger and current Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth gifted more than 500 bicycles to children at his local elementary school. Whitworth showed up at Grape Street Elementary with 550 bikes loaded into the back of two 18-wheelers.

"To personally put your money where your mouth is and in what you personally believe in, it lets the kids know you're not just saying something because you're told to be there," Whitworth told the Los Angeles Times. "It's actually what you believe in, you're putting your stamp on it."

Whitworth said he was mindful to pick up the bikes at several different Wal-Marts as not to drain the enitre stock during the holidays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days