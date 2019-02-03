Former LSU student pleads not guilty in fraternity member's staircase tumble

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU student accused of pushing another student down multiple flights of stairs pleaded not guilty Monday.

According to the district attorney's office, Daniel Lorusso II pleaded not guilty to second battery charges in the August 2017 encounter.

Arrest records say Lorusso had volunteered to help show a group of new fraternity members around the DKE house at the time. Investigators learned that Lorusso had gone up to the third floor of the building, where new members were reportedly banned, to ensure that no one had violated fraternity rules.

When Lorusso found a new member on the third floor, he reportedly confronted the victim before shoving him down the staircase. When the victim stood up at the bottom of the first flight, he was reportedly shoved again and tumbled to the first floor.

The victim suffered a fractured finger and had to get stitches for lacerations to his hand.

Police were able to identify the suspect as a former LSU student and the victim was later able to select Lorusso out of a photographic line-up.