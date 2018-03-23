Former LSU star Derrius Guice pulls woman from car crash in Baton Rouge

Photo: Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice is known for his quick-thinking on the football field. But on Friday, he used those skills to help a woman who became trapped after a car crash in Baton Rouge.

The former Tiger chronicled the entire encounter on Twitter Friday afternoon.

In the posts, Guice said he was driving in South Baton Rouge when rolled up on the crash at an intersection. He said a smaller vehicle had been struck by a pickup truck and the driver was trapped inside, pinned down by airbags.

The soon-to-be professional athlete jumped into action, swinging open the door and popping all of the airbags so he could pull her out.

Guice took a video once EMS took a look at the woman, ensuring everyone she was just fine.

She’s okay and she’s not hurt! Thank the lord pic.twitter.com/cw4i356BC5 — 5? (@DhaSickest) March 23, 2018

Of course, once everything settled down, Guice stopped to take a photo with the paramedics.

Guice had been a star of LSU's offense for the past three seasons before declaring himself for the NFL Draft. He's one of the top running back prospects in the country and is expected to go early in the draft.