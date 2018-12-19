Former LSU star Derrius Guice brings gifts, holiday cheer to children's hospital

FALLS CHURCH, Va.- Former LSU running back Derrius Guice brought the holiday spirit to a children's hospital this week.

On Wednesday, Guice shared photos of his visit to Inova Children's Hospital in Virginia. Guice, who was drafted by Washington in this year's NFL Draft, visited the hospital in a full-on Santa Claus beard and delivered toys to the sick children.

Santa Guice in the house! Inova Children’s hospital ???? pic.twitter.com/NtFcuiQBbl — 2??9?? (@DhaSickest) December 19, 2018

Guice was unfortunately sidelined by an injury before the start of the regular season. He plans to make his proper NFL debut with the Redskins next year.