Former LSU star Derrius Guice brings gifts, holiday cheer to children's hospital

3 hours 19 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, December 19 2018 Dec 19, 2018 December 19, 2018 4:45 PM December 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

FALLS CHURCH, Va.- Former LSU running back Derrius Guice brought the holiday spirit to a children's hospital this week.

On Wednesday, Guice shared photos of his visit to Inova Children's Hospital in Virginia. Guice, who was drafted by Washington in this year's NFL Draft, visited the hospital in a full-on Santa Claus beard and delivered toys to the sick children.

Guice was unfortunately sidelined by an injury before the start of the regular season. He plans to make his proper NFL debut with the Redskins next year.

