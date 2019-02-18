Former LSU receiver Drake Davis to remain jailed without bond

BATON ROUGE - A judge has decided for a second time that Former LSU football player Drake Davis will remain in jail without bond. A motion hearing is set for March 20.

According to booking records, the ex-wide receiver was arrested last month and charged with violation of a protective order. Arrest records say Davis contacted his ex-girlfriend through an app that disguised his phone number.

The affidavit suggests that Davis reached out to the victim and another witness through social media. Detectives found some of the messages Davis allegedly sent, including one he sent after being asked what he was up to, which read "not much house arrest lol."

Davis also allegedly tried to set up a clandestine meeting with the victim, but she decided not to go, saying she knew he would go through her phone and she didn't have enough time to clear it.

Davis has been in and out of jail since last fall when he was accused of attacking his then-girlfriend on several occasions. He was first arrested in August after he allegedly punched the victim so hard that she suffered broken ribs.

He was later released on bond under the condition he remained under house arrest, stayed off social media and did not make contact with the victim, among other stipulations.