Former LSU RB, Leonard Fournette, injured in season opener

Image: CBS Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Jacksonville Jaguars week one victory over the New York Giants may have come at a hefty price.

Jacksonville running back and former LSU standout, Leonard Fournette was forced to exit the game early after suffering an apparent hamstring injury.

Fournette was taken to the locker room and would not return for the remainder of the game. He finished with 12 touches for a total of 55 yards.

During his career as a Tiger, Fournette became an instant star, rushing for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career at LSU. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

So far, it is unclear how long Fournette will be out, but he says he hopes to play in next week's matchup against the New England Patriots.