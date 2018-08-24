Former LSU quarterback plans to transfer to Tulane University

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU Tiger quarterback says he plans to transfer to Tulane University.

Last week Justin McMillian posted on Twitter that he was transferring.

According to The Advocate, McMillian made the announcement about his future during an interview with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Herbert on 104.5 FM ESPN.

"LSU has been great to me," said McMillian.

McMillian is eligible to play immediately since he graduated earlier this month.