Former LSU quarterback Danny Etling drafted to Patriots

The New England Patriots selected LSU quarterback Danny Etling with the 219th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Etling was pretty low on most draft boards, but the Patriots wanted to secure Etling and not allow him to test free agency.

Etling becomes just the second quarterback drafted from LSU since Matt Flynn back in 2008.

Back in 2000, Brady was drafted to the Patriots in the 6th round from Michigan.

The projected contract value for Etling is $2.5 million with a signing bonus of around $100,000.

Former LSU wide receiver Russell Gage was also drafted on the final day in round six by the Atlanta Falcons. Gage will join former LSU linebackers Deion Jones and Duke Riley in the NFC South.