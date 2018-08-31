Former LSU QB, Danny Etling, shines in final preseason game

Image: nesn.com

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The New England Patriots may have found the successor to future hall of fame Quarterback, Tom Brady, in Thursday's final preseason game.

Former LSU QB, Danny Etling, made his case to be on the Patriot's final roster, throwing for 157 yards and a touchdown. He also shocked the nation with his running ability, rushing for 113 yards including an 86-yard score late in the fourth quarter. The Patriots would go on to beat the Giants 17-12.

Wait, what?!



Just your standard 86-yard rush TD for QB Danny Etling.#NEvsNYG | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/6aNijrpqc6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2018

For Etling, making the team won't come easy. Despite his impressive preseason finale, the quarterback struggled to find playing time, appearing in just three games and attempting only 38 passes. He finishes the preseason with 178 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Etling made a name for himself at LSU after transferring there in 2016. During his career as a Tiger, he threw for 4,586 yards and 27 touchdowns, receiving mixed reviews from fans regarding his play.

The Patriots selected Etling in the seventh round in this year's NFL draft in hopes of developing him to replace Brady. For LSU fans, it will certainly be interesting to see how his game carries over at the next level.