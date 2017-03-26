Former LSU QB Brandon Harris commits to UNC

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU Starting Quarterback Brandon Harris has announced he is fully committed to the University of North Carolina.

Harris announced the move in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

"Thank you, to all of those who have kept me in your prayers and continue to do so. I have to say that I haven't been this excited in a while and can't do anything but thank God and my wonderful family for their continued support," Harris said.

Harris previously announced in February that he would be leaving LSU. This came after the 2016 season in which he was benched for LSU's current starting quarterback, Danny Etling.