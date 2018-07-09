Former LSU players Aaron Nola, Alex Bregman selected to first MLB All-Star game

BATON ROUGE, LA - Two former LSU Tigers are headed to Washington D.C. later this month for their first-ever All-Star game appearances.

Philadelphia Phillies ace pitcher Aaron Nola and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman both nabbed a well-deserved first All-Star selection.

Three years after his major league debut, Nola has emerged as one of baseball’s most electric pitchers. The Phillies selected Nola with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft out of LSU. This season Nola is tied for the league lead with 11 wins and ranks fifth in strikeouts (116) and sixth in ERA (2.41.).

AL Player of the Month for June, Alex Bregman was awarded with his first All-Star bid after tearing the cover off the baseball. In his last 21 games, Bregman has nine home runs and nine doubles. This season Bregman is batting .281 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI. Bregman was the second overall pick out of LSU in the 2015 MLB Draft.