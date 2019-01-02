58°
Former LSU player in ICU after bizarre hunting accident
EAGLE LAKE, MS - Former LSU offensive lineman Matt Branch is fighting for his life after a bizarre hunting accident in Mississippi.
According to WWL-TV, Branch was duck hunting when his shotgun accidentally fired and struck his leg. After being transported to a nearby hospital, doctors had to amputate part of his limb.
He remains in critical condition.
The Monroe native played for the LSU Tigers from 2009-2011 as an offensive lineman.
Friends and family have created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.
