58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU player in ICU after bizarre hunting accident

1 hour 25 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 2:38 PM January 02, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: GoFundMe

EAGLE LAKE, MS - Former LSU offensive lineman Matt Branch is fighting for his life after a bizarre hunting accident in Mississippi.

According to WWL-TV, Branch was duck hunting when his shotgun accidentally fired and struck his leg. After being transported to a nearby hospital, doctors had to amputate part of his limb.

He remains in critical condition.

The Monroe native played for the LSU Tigers from 2009-2011 as an offensive lineman.

Friends and family have created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

Matt Branch, LSU Offensive Guard #79

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days