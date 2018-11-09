Former LSU player donates paycheck to families of California shooting victims

LOS ANGELES - Former LSU player Andrew Whitworth is donating one week's paycheck to help the families of twelve people killed in a California bar Wednesday night.

Whitworth, who now plays for the Los Angeles Rams, woke up to the news of the mass shooting Thursday morning, which took place just a few miles from the Rams' practice facility.

"You always think it’s never going to be around you or involve you, but you always see that from people once you experience it," Whitworth said. "I think we just wanted to find a way to come together and really just wrap our arms around the community that we live in and that we operate and work in."

Whitworth was a Tiger from 2002-2005, where he earned SEC first-team honors in each of his last two seasons.

He is donating $60,000 to help the families of the shooting victims.