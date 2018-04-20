Former LSU, NFL star to replace flood-damaged equipment at Baton Rouge school

Photo: Charlotte Wilcox

BATON ROUGE- A former Tiger is teaming up with United Healthcare to give some area students new sports equipment.

Justin Vincent is set to donate new sports equipment to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School. According to a release, the donation will replace equipment damaged in the 2016 floods.

The donation was made possible by a $10,000 grant from Vincent's Dreambuilders program and United Healthcare. The event will take place at the school on April 26.

Vincent is perhaps best known for his MVP performance in the 2004 BCS National Championship, running for 117 yards and a touchdown in LSU's win over Oklahoma.

Vincent will be at the school with students to dedicate and demonstrate the new equipment.