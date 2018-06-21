84°
Former LSU football star Derrius Guice launches fundraiser for local cancer center
BATON ROUGE - LSU's former star running back Derrius Guice returned to his hometown this week to announce a new fundraiser benefiting the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Located alongside Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane, Guice says the center treated a dear family friend who was affected by cancer. The professional athlete says he now wants to help more people get that same treatment.
The fundraiser includes tiered rewards for anyone who donates a certain amount, ranging from a $5 Fortnite session with Guice, to a raffle for a pair of tickets to the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Redskins, who drafted Guice earlier this year.
You can find the full list of rewards and more details by clicking HERE.
