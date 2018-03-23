73°
Former LSU Football player joins Louisiana State Police

Friday, March 23 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Today, a former Tiger completed his transition from the LSU Football team to the Louisiana State Police family.

After the State Police graduation ceremony Friday morning, the LSU Football Twitter account shared a photo of newly-graduated Trooper DeSean Smith. Smith was a tight end from 2013 to 2015.

Last year he joined 34 other new troopers on their journey to join LSP. Smith will be assigned to Troop D, where he will participate in a 10 to 14-week field training program while supervised by a senior state trooper.

