Former LSU Football player joins Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE - Today, a former Tiger completed his transition from the LSU Football team to the Louisiana State Police family.

After the State Police graduation ceremony Friday morning, the LSU Football Twitter account shared a photo of newly-graduated Trooper DeSean Smith. Smith was a tight end from 2013 to 2015.

Our Tigers are constantly making impacts off of the field, and today we are excited to congratulate former Tiger DeSean Smith on officially becoming a Louisiana State Trooper! #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/YlJTVSKa3Z — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 23, 2018

Last year he joined 34 other new troopers on their journey to join LSP. Smith will be assigned to Troop D, where he will participate in a 10 to 14-week field training program while supervised by a senior state trooper.