Former LSU coach Les Miles goes full 'Mad Hatter' in new commercial

BATON ROUGE - For some viewers, the most memorable part of Monday night's National Championship game wasn't the brutal dismantling of Nick Saban's team. In fact, it had little to do with the game at all.

In the second half of the match-up between powerhouses Clemson and Alabama, Dr. Pepper debuted the latest commercial in its "Fansville" ad campaign. A bite-sized spoof of sports-centric dramas like 'Friday Night Lights', the commercials first grabbed the attention of LSU fans last year when they caught a brief glimpse of former LSU football coach Les Miles.

But little did we know just how well Miles' cameo would pay off months later, in the final commercial of the campaign. The set-up for Monday's ad in prime time involved the theft of the National Championship trophy. By the end of the 60-second spot, we discover the Mad Hatter himself had made off with the award.

Oh, and the commercial ends with Les getting struck by lightning.

Miles will return to the sideline this year as the head coach at Kansas University, his first coaching job since he was fired by LSU in 2016. He won a National Championship during his 11 seasons with the Tigers and will be enshrined in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in June.