Former LSU coach Les Miles featured in new Dr. Pepper commercial

By: Trey Couvillion
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU football head coach Les Miles hasn't been up to much coaching lately, freeing up some time for a spot on camera.

Miles is featured in Dr. Pepper's new trailer for the fast-approaching 2018 college football season. The commercials usually feature the popular stadium vendor mascot named Larry Culpepper.

The new commercial features other college football greats like Brian Bosworth and Eddie George in a fantasy town called "Fansville," where it's "Saturday every day."

In the video, Miles is heard repeating the phrase "Go State!" Or maybe that's a "Geaux State!"

