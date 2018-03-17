Former LSU basketball player Glen Davis arrested in Maryland

By: Associated Press

NBA player and former LSU basketball standout Glen "Big Baby" Davis was arrested last month on drug possession and distribution charges.

The arrest happened at a Hampton Inn in Maryland on Feb. 7.

According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis' room.

Police recovered 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash from Davis' room.

He was arrested and later indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

Davis' attorney said he adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name in court.





