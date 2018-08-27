Former LSU band director placed on administrative leave at Florida high school

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Former LSU band director Roy King has been placed on administrative leave at his new job at a Florida high school.

According to WEAR-TV, the Escambia County School District confirmed King, the band director at J.M. Tate High School, was placed on administrative leave for unspecified reasons. An administrator at the school refused to reveal details, WEAR-TV reported.

King was the band director of The Golden Band from Tigerland at LSU before being terminated in April of 2016. An audit later revealed that King may have inappropriately distributed athletic band scholarship funds to non-instrument playing students and non-students.

The TV station reported on its website reporters "asked the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department if they have received complaints on King, and they said 'yes.'"

King reportedly took over Tate's band called "The Showband" in 2017.