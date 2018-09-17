Former LSP cadet arrested, accused of blackmailing coworker

THIBODAUX- State police arrested a Thibodaux man after an investigation revealed that he forwarded lewd photos of a former US Army coworker in an apparent blackmail attempt.

Jimmy M. Kassis, 26, was placed under arrest as a result of the investigation. According to a release, Kassis is a former Louisiana State Police cadet, but his employment was terminated in 2018 after LSP learned of the active US Army investigation.

The investigation revealed that in February 2018 Kassis, formerly employed with the Army, mailed nude images of the victim to the victim's US Army General. The Army also determined that Kassis was in the process of sending the same images to the victim's supervisor at a separate place of employment.

Upon learning of the investigation, LSP opened their own investigation. LSP Investigators executed a search warrant on Kassis' phone and home in Thibodaux. Several electronic devices were seized and forensically examined. On August 6, authorities obtained an arrest warrant of Kassis in Lafourche Parish. He was wanted for nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

On August 31, police officers in Van Burden Township, MI contacted LSP advising that they arrested Kassis for the outstanding warrant. On September 14, he was extradited to Louisiana.