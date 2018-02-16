Former Louisiana sheriff's detective admits to sex with teen

GONZALES, La. (AP) - A former Louisiana sheriff's detective has admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl in a plea deal that will send him to prison for a year.

The Advocate reports 33-year-old William Lanoux of Prairieville pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and prosecutors agreed to drop a malfeasance in office count.

Prosecutors had accused Lanoux of soliciting and having sex with the teenager in his unmarked Ascension Parish sheriff's vehicle June 13, 2016. Lanoux, who was on duty at the time, had arranged via social media to meet the girl. He says he thought he was having consensual sex with an 18-year-old.

State District Judge Jason Verdigets ordered Lanoux to report to jail April 15. His attorney, Joseph Long, declined to comment Friday.