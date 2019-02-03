Former Louisiana port official arrested for theft

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - Authorities say a businessman and former official for a Louisiana port has been arrested for stealing nearly $1 million from his clients.

The Courier reports 45-year-old Kristian Gaudet of Cut Off is charged with two counts of felony theft.

Deputies say they began investigating Gaudet after getting a complaint from a couple about investments they made with him.

Authorities say the couple found discrepancies in their records for a $350,000 investment that was initially deposited into the right account, but then most of it was transferred into another account. Deputies say it was used "for purposes for which it was not intended."

Gaudet was a former vice president of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission and owner of Kris Gaudet Insurance and Financial Services.