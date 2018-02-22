73°
Former Louisiana officer pleads in inmate assault case

Thursday, February 22 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A former Louisiana law enforcement officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate at the Iberia Parish Jail.

U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release, says 38-year-old former Sgt. David Prejean entered the plea Wednesday. Federal authorities say Prejean ordered his K-9 officer to bite the inmate and he struck the man - all without justification - on Dec. 6, 2012 during a shakedown at the jail.

Authorities say Prejean's "unlawful use of force" resulted in an injury to the inmate.

Following the assault, Prejean also wrote a false report designed to cover up his actions.

Prejean, of Lafayette, will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell on May 18. The U.S. Attorney's Office did not indicate what penalty range Prejean faced.

