Former Lockport Chief of Police pleads guilty to several Malfeasance charges

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A former Police Chief in Lafourche Parish is facing the consequences of several Malfeasance in Office charges.

According to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's office former Lockport Chief of Police, Warren Vedros Sr., pled guilty to Theft, Forgery, three counts of Malfeasance in Office and three counts of Filing False Public Records.

Following the plea, a judge sentenced Vedros to three years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $5000 in restitution to the Lafourche Parish Government.