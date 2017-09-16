Former lawmaker has money lead in Louisiana treasurer's race

BATON ROUGE- A former state House member has the most to spend heading into the final stretch of campaigning in Louisiana's treasurer's race ahead of the Oct. 14 election.

Republican John Schroder reported $614,000 in his campaign account, including a personal loan, in a report filed Thursday covering the latest fundraising period.

Schroder raised $80,000, less money than his closest competitors.

Republican contender Neil Riser, a state senator, took in $107,000 and reported $145,000 on hand. GOP candidate Angele Davis, an ex-state budget administrator, raised $111,000 and had $354,000 in the bank.

Lawyer Derrick Edwards lagged with $6,500 raised and $528 in his account. But because he's the only Democrat, he's expected to reach the November runoff.

The treasurer's seat is open after Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate.