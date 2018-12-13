Former Killian police chief pleads no contest to malfeasance charge

KILLIAN - Former Killian Chief of Police Dennis Hill pleaded no contest in court Thursday to a charge of malfeasance in office.

Reports indicate that Hill won't go to jail, but he is required to serve one year of supervised probation and pay $994 back to the town.

The accusations stem from conduct that was outlined in a WBRZ report in 2017. A legislative audit says Hill billed the town of Killian for hours he claimed to have worked overtime when he was out of the state, among other issues.

Authorities say the first problem appeared in 2017 when it was discovered that Hill had used a town gas card improperly. WBRZ learned the chief repaid the town and Mayor Craig McGehee didn't pursue it further.

Later, McGehee said Hill used a town credit card for an unauthorized expense. While McGehee was in the process of formally reprimanding Hill, a person called the town hall to pay a ticket. The clerks office said they couldn't find the ticket.

Further investigation showed additional tickets were missing. Reports say, Hill didn't give McGehee a "good" answer as to why the tickets were missing.

An audit also discovered that there were approximately 76 traffic tickets that had been issued by the department and turned over to Hill. The clerk's office said the tickets were never turned over for proper processing.