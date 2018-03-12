59°
Former Independence mayor indicted on malfeasance charge

4 hours 1 minute 39 seconds ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 March 12, 2018 2:29 PM March 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Earth

AMITE -The former Independence mayor was indicted by Tangipahoa Parish Grand Jury today for one count of Malfeasance in Office, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux.

Michael Ragusa's indictment stems from allegations set out in audits performed by the Louisiana Legislative Auditors and subsequently investigated by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. According to WWL the apparently intentional and illegal errors left the town in a precarious position.

Judge Charlotte Foster accepted the report of the Grand Jury and set Ragusa’s bond at $5,000.00.

His arraignment will be scheduled once he is booked and bonded.

