Former gymnastics coach charged with molestation

4 hours 15 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 July 05, 2018 5:44 AM July 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) - A former gymnastics coach in Plaquemines Parish has been charged with molesting two juveniles.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office posted in a news release that Arthur Bowlin of Marrero was arrested Tuesday night on eight counts of molestation of a juvenile and one count of first-degree rape.

The sheriff's office said the charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred approximately between 2001 and 2006 while Bowlin was an assistant coach at Fliptastics Gymnastics in Belle Chasse.

The sheriff's office said it is an ongoing investigation and did not release additional information. It was not immediately clear if Bowlin has an attorney.

