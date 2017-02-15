Former Gonzales teacher pleads guilty to sexual conduct with teen

BATON ROUGE – A former East Ascension High School health teacher has pleaded guilty to prohibited sexual conduct with a 17-year-old, per reports.

According to District Attorney Tyler Cavalier, 34-year-old Louis Carl Aguillard will avoid jail time due to his plea to a lesser charge. He must also pay a $1,000 fine and give 100 hours of community service.

Aguillard was arrested last year after a week-long investigation following allegations that he had sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student.