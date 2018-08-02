Former Gonzales city worker arrested on theft charges

GONZALES - Ascension Sheriff's Office arrested a former public works employee for theft charges this week for using a fuel card belonging to the City of Gonzales for personal use.



Charges on the card exceed $2,200 and date back to May of 2017.



Jermoin Harrell has at $2,500 dollar bond, which was posted Monday morning.

According to investigators, the 28-year-old used the card to fill up at gas stations in Ascension Parish.



Harrell was fired from the Gonzales Public Works Department October 2017, for unrelated reasons.