79°
Latest Weather Blog
Former Gonzales city worker arrested on theft charges
GONZALES - Ascension Sheriff's Office arrested a former public works employee for theft charges this week for using a fuel card belonging to the City of Gonzales for personal use.
Charges on the card exceed $2,200 and date back to May of 2017.
Jermoin Harrell has at $2,500 dollar bond, which was posted Monday morning.
According to investigators, the 28-year-old used the card to fill up at gas stations in Ascension Parish.
Harrell was fired from the Gonzales Public Works Department October 2017, for unrelated reasons.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Ed Orgeron has funny exchange with Miami student
-
MUST WATCH: Coach O answers question from Miami student
-
Former LSU star Jamal Adams makes fan's day at Jets training camp
-
Saints: A pair of veteran backs look to fill hole without Ingram
-
Sean Payton addresses media following day 4 of training camp