79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Gonzales city worker arrested on theft charges

1 hour 12 seconds ago Thursday, August 02 2018 Aug 2, 2018 August 02, 2018 8:08 AM August 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

GONZALES - Ascension Sheriff's Office arrested a former public works employee for theft charges this week for using a fuel card belonging to the City of Gonzales for personal use.

Charges on the card exceed $2,200 and date back to May of 2017.

Jermoin Harrell has at $2,500 dollar bond, which was posted Monday morning.

According to investigators, the 28-year-old used the card to fill up at gas stations in Ascension Parish.

Harrell was fired from the Gonzales Public Works Department October 2017, for unrelated reasons.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days