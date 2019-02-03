Former Georgia-Pacific executive hired to work for EBR City-Parish

Photo: The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish President Sharon Weston Broome has appointed a former Georgia-Pacific employee as the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer over all City-Parish public works departments.

According to a news release, Kelvin J. Hill's appointment is effective Monday.

"The addition of Mr. Hill to my administration bolsters our ability to deliver high-quality services to the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Broome. “He brings a wealth of experience to our public works departments, which are the backbone of City-Parish government.”

Hill served as the Vice President of Operations at Georgia-Pacific and has more than 20 years of operations and management experience.

He will be charged with overseeing the following city-parish departments:

-Department of Buildings and Grounds

-Department of Development

-Department of Environmental Services

-Department of Fleet Management

-Department of Maintenance

-Department of Transportation and Drainage

Officials say Hill announced his retirement in November, but stayed with Port Hudson facility through February 1. His departure was unrelated to the layoffs that were announced earlier this month.