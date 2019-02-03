Former French Settlement police chief convicted of malfeasance

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - The former police chief for a small town in Livingston Parish was convicted on one count of malfeasance Friday.

According to the district attorney's office, Harry Brignac entered a no contest plea in court. He was sentenced to one year at hard labor with the Department of Corrections. However, that sentence was suspended and he was placed on one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay court costs, as well as restitution to the Town of French Settlement in the amount of $60.

Brignac was arrested in October after he allowed his wife to drive his town police unit while her license was suspended. She had been placed on probation earlier this year after pleading no contest to a first-offense drunk driving charge.

He admitted that he instructed his wife to drive his police unit back to French Settlement after the two rode to Baton Rouge to pick up another vehicle that was being serviced.

Brignac was also arrested earlier that year after he was accused of using his town-issued gas card to fill up his personal vehicle. The news release from the DA says the sentence encompasses both allegations.

He resigned shortly after both he and his wife were arrested.