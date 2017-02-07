70°
Former French president Sarkozy to face trial for fraud

1 hour 11 minutes 50 seconds ago February 07, 2017 Feb 7, 2017 Tuesday, February 07 2017 February 07, 2017 7:06 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

PARIS - The Paris prosecutor's office says France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial in an inquiry into alleged campaign finance fraud during his 2012 presidential campaign.

The office said Tuesday that Sarkozy and 13 others will go to court to answer allegations that his failed presidential campaign spent well above the legal ceiling.

Sarkozy's camp say it will appeal the decision.

The news may further erode public trust in politics as Sarkozy's former no. 2, Francois Fillon, their party's candidate in this year's presidential election, fights for his political life over an investigation into whether well-paid political jobs he gave his wife, son and daughter were fake.

