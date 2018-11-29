69°
Latest Weather Blog
Former Explo Systems owner to repay $34M to government
SHREVEPORT (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced the former owner of a company involved in an explosion and cleanup in Louisiana to pay $34 million and spend 4 years and seven months in prison.
KTBS-TV reports that David Alan Smith of Winchester, Kentucky, and four officials of his Explo Systems Inc. were sentenced Thursday in Shreveport.
The four other men got 2 to 5 years in prison, and must repay the federal government $93,000 to $207,000.
All five pleaded guilty.
Explo Systems had an Army contract to "demilitarize" artillery charges at Camp Minden.
Authorities investigated after a huge explosion in 2012. Explo Systems went bankrupt in 2013, leaving thousands of tons of potentially explosive M6 propellant.
Co-owner David Fincher of Burns, Tennessee, was charged but died days before his trial was scheduled.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Star LSU linebacker Devin White rides horse into Tiger Stadium Thursday
-
Staff surprises coworker whose car was stolen from restaurant parking lot
-
The cost of wedding's are skyrocketing in Louisiana Part 2
-
U-high retires jersey #44 in honor of the late Wayde Sims
-
Senator Kennedy attacked in pro-Edwards campaign commercial