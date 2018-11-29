69°
Former Explo Systems owner to repay $34M to government

SHREVEPORT (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced the former owner of a company involved in an explosion and cleanup in Louisiana to pay $34 million and spend 4 years and seven months in prison.
  
KTBS-TV reports that David Alan Smith of Winchester, Kentucky, and four officials of his Explo Systems Inc. were sentenced Thursday in Shreveport.
  
The four other men got 2 to 5 years in prison, and must repay the federal government $93,000 to $207,000.
  
All five pleaded guilty.
  
Explo Systems had an Army contract to "demilitarize" artillery charges at Camp Minden.
  
Authorities investigated after a huge explosion in 2012. Explo Systems went bankrupt in 2013, leaving thousands of tons of potentially explosive M6 propellant.
  
Co-owner David Fincher of Burns, Tennessee, was charged but died days before his trial was scheduled.

