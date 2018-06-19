Latest Weather Blog
Former East Feliciana Parish Coroner to be arraigned Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A former East Feliciana Parish Coroner is facing criminal charges for trying to defraud the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office and authorities say she didn't do it alone.
In March 2017 Laura DeJohn was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office, criminal conspiracy, and injuring public documents. Now 15 months later, she is set to be arraigned on those charges related back to her time as a coroner in East Feliciana Parish.
DeJohn is accused of failing to maintain Louisiana's record retention law by failing to keep records during her administration. She is also accused of submitted fraudulent billing invoices for unlicensed medical services.
According to arrest reports, DeJohn admitted to falsifying records in order to receive payment from the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office. She also admitted that she did not maintain printed copies of documents.
DeJohn's former deputy coroner Melanie Vines was also booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison last March.
