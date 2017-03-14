Former Destrehan teacher pleads guilty in student sex case, gets probation

GRETNA- The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says a former high school teacher has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship at her apartment in Kenner with one of her students.



Twenty-seven-year-old Kimberly Naquin pleaded guilty Monday to carnal knowledge of a juvenile and prohibited sexual contact between a teacher and student.



A district attorney's news release says Naquin was a teacher at Destrehan High School in St. Charles Parish when the relationship with the 16-year-old girl began.



St. Charles authorities began investigating after the girl's mother learned of the relationship. Kenner police took over after learning that the illegal activities took place in Naquin's apartment.



Naquin received a suspended five-year prison sentence. She will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.